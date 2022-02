COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - Governor Henry McMaster announced Tuesday Eden Hendrick as the next executive director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

Hendrick was named acting director in September of 2021 following the resignation of former Director Freddie Pough. Officials at the Office of the Governor said as acting director, Hendrick has focused her efforts on employee retention and recruitment, facility upgrades, and increased mental health services for DJJ youth.