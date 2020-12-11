Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
LeBron James blasts youth football coach caught on video hitting, shoving child player
Video
Top Stories
More than 900 Dairy Queen customers pay it forward at Minnesota drive-thru
SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024
Disney plans to stream a galaxy of Star Wars, Marvel series
Ware Shoals students, staff Christmas shop for less fortunate families
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🖍️ Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
❓ Big Game Challenge
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Masters Report
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Football Preview: Broncos at Panthers
Video
Top Stories
Furman falls in close game at Cincinnati
Clemson rolls past Maryland
Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Panthers could face hefty fines for gathering that reportedly led to COVID outbreak
Video
Greenville Drive moving up a level
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Gift Ideas for the Kids this Holiday Season
Video
Top Stories
Introducing Dr. Lowrance to Bon Secours Urologic Oncology
Video
Top Stories
#TakeCareofYourSkin Thursday with Back to 30
Video
Chick-fil-A Helps us Celebrate the Holiday Season
Video
Radio Host Launches New Program
Video
Retirement Coffee Talk with NorthStar Financial
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Destination Vacation
Graduate Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Spartanburg Humane Society’s Christmas wish list longer than ever due to pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Original costumes from classic Christmas movie “White Christmas” on display at Upcountry History Museum
Video
Greenville Financial Group offers help for your holiday budget
Video
Greenville Tech company Merit Technologies offers tips for shopping online safely on Cyber Monday
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Radio Host Launches New Program
Your Carolina
Posted:
Dec 10, 2020 / 08:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2020 / 08:13 PM EST
Upstate Radio Host, Rhonda Rawlings is launching Uplift Upstate
Trending Stories
Federal grand jury indicts 40 in racketeering conspiracy in SC involving SCDC inmates
Video
Two accused of child sex crimes in Spartanburg Co.
news
Police, coroner investigating man’s suspicious death in Spartanburg
AG Wilson joins 16 other state attorneys general in filing amicus brief supporting Texas election suit
Video