

If you have enjoyed food at any one of the many delicious Upstate culinary events you have probably encountered this man Chef Craig Kuhns. He is one of the most talented and genuinely kind people you will ever meet, he has been diagnosed with an auto immune disease and now the Upstate food scene and friends are coming together to help him in his recovery. We are joined by Craigs girlfriend Leeya Koon, Chef Haydn Shaak from Restaurant 17, Craig Weiner from Stage 22 Farms and Mike Zemke and Emmie Wood from The Cook’s Station.