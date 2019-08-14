Ramping Up For Gamecock Tailgating At Southern Girl Chic

It’s almost time for Gamecock Tailgating and Southern Girl Chic has everything Gamecock. Jewelry, clothing, and accessories. They also carry The Julie Mayer Collection Jewelry We are the People and Athleisure Boutique.
Join the excitement and meet fellow Gamecock Ladies to shop for tailgate clothes and jewelry and enjoy drinks and snacks together! Thursday, August 29th from 6 – 8 at Southern Girl Chic.
Southern Girl Chic
2815 Woodruff Road, STE 106
864-430-6717
www.southerngirlchic.com
www.fauxbeauty.com also on Facebook and Instagram
www.wearethepeoplegvl.com also on Facebook and Instagram
www.juliemayercollection.com also on Facebook and Instagram