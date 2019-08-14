Ramping Up For Gamecock Tailgating At Southern Girl Chic

Your Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s almost time for Gamecock Tailgating and Southern Girl Chic has everything Gamecock. Jewelry, clothing, and accessories. They also carry The Julie Mayer Collection Jewelry We are the People and Athleisure Boutique.

Join the excitement and meet fellow Gamecock Ladies to shop for tailgate clothes and jewelry and enjoy drinks and snacks together! Thursday, August 29th from 6 – 8 at Southern Girl Chic.


Southern Girl Chic
2815 Woodruff Road, STE 106
864-430-6717
www.southerngirlchic.com

www.fauxbeauty.com also on Facebook and Instagram

www.wearethepeoplegvl.com also on Facebook and Instagram

www.juliemayercollection.com also on Facebook and Instagram


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Carolina Contests

More Your Carolina Contests
living upstate

upstate jobs
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store