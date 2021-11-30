Real Christmas Trees

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


“The following is sponsored content from A-1 Broadcast

Shopping for a real Christmas tree with family and friends is a tradition that many love to enjoy this time of year for the lifelong memories it creates. In fact, in a recent survey, 89% of people who previously bought artificial Christmas trees and switched to a real one in 2020 said they wish they had done so sooner! That’s right, converts to real trees are loving it and not looking back. If you are considering making the switch from artificial to real, this could be the year to do it.

For More Information: ItsChristmasKeepItReal.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate