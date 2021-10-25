Real Estate Business Tips

“The following is sponsored content from Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management”
There are more real estate agents nationwide in 2021 than ever before, but the field is changing dramatically, with social media, virtual tours and online real estate sales changing the way real estate companies interact with buyers. Overall employment of real estate brokers and sales agents is projected to grow 4 percent from 2020 to 2030, and Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management in Anderson is among the brokerages actively looking to hire new agents. We have Trent Smith from Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management with us today to tell you what it takes.
Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management
(864) 225-3788
www.cbhdpros.com