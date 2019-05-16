Real Talk on Aging – Aging and Mental Illness

We are getting real about aging and since this is Mental Health Awareness Month we wanted to get Jamie Guay, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association of greenville, on to talk about aging and mental illness.

Alzheimer’s Hotline

1.800.272.3900

alz.org/sc

1. MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH – HOW DIET – EXERCISE AND SOCIAL ACTIVITIES CAN BE A GAME CHANGER

Some important facts about mental

1. Depression Is Not a Normal Part of Aging

2. When you have depression, you have trouble with daily life for weeks at a time. Doctors call this condition “depressive disorder” or “clinical depression.”

3. Depression is a real illness. It is not a sign of a person’s weakness or a character flaw. You can’t “snap out of” clinical depression. Most people who experience depression need treatment to get better.

4. Depression can present itself as physical symptoms

5. Get help! Find your local NAMI group by going to www.nami.org

CAREGIVERS ALSO NEED TO BE MINDFUL OF THEIR MENTAL HEALTH – – THE ALZ ASSOCiation HAS ONGOING CAREGIVER ACTIVITIES. They have classes on caregiving techniques, building and painting birdhouse, a “Mom-Orial” Day cookout, and a caregiver appreciation night where we will be decorating cupcakes and having a fabulous time. To find out more go to alz.org/sc

Former NFL Player Herschel Walker coming to the Southeastern Symposium on Mental Health to talk about his own experience with Mental Illness – for more on that you can head to www.thecarolinacenter.com

COMING UP IN JULY – A RIDE TO REMEMBER – FOR MORE INFORMATION HEAD TO

act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=11954&pg=entry8.