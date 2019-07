We are getting real with Jamie Guay and our Real Talk on Aging and what is more real then helping older people be active socially and mentally and physically.

Jamie is here to talk about the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference which helps you learn how to be physically, mentally and socially active in our later years and we are going to talk about how you can get involved in the Ride to Remember 2020.

Alzheimer’s Hotline

1.800.272.3900

alz.org/sc