

The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health, in collaboration with Favor Upstate, is thrilled to announce a vibrant and inspiring Recovery Month Celebration set to take place on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This family-friendly event promises an evening filled with joy, unity, and community support, marking a momentous occasion during National Recovery Month. Audrey Colin with The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health and Mike Malone with FAVOR Upstate joins us to tell us more.

FORRESTER CENTER FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

theforrestercenter.org

FAVOR Upstate

favorupstate.org