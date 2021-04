ReedyRiverDuckDerby.com

May 1st, 2021 Gordon Dill will announce the event at 9:30 am from Falls Park then club members will go to two service projects where they will have regular Facebook Live Updates on the service projects. At 2:30 Gordon Dill will be back at Falls Park to announce the winners.

Even during the Pandemic, consider adopting Ducks. The proceeds go directly to local non-profits supporting housing and food, two of the greatest needs in our community during this time.