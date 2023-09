Today, we’re excited to talk to Miley and Megan from Greenville’s largest dog-friendly event in the fall, it’s the Ultimutt Race & Noble Dog Finisher’s Festival, happening on Sept 30th. We have Miley, Megan and batman here with all the details.

Go to UltimuttRace.com , or find on Facebook or Instagram.

When you register for the race, type in “YourCarolina10“, to get 10% off the UltiMutt Race.