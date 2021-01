β€œThe following is sponsored content from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning”

Now that we have officially said goodbye to 2020, goals for 2021 are coming into focus. Could this be the year to tie a bow on your career and are you prepared for a successful retirement. Joining us every Wednesday morning, for your Retirement Coffee Talk are George Fossing and Zach Jenkins from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning.

Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning

864-309-8146