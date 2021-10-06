Retirement Coffee Talk – Growth And Safety

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) - The former law firm of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh in connection to his alleged misallocation of millions of dollars in company funds. The suit also inquires "whether Murdaugh has entered into any agreements that involve future payments related to books, interviews, or other publicity."

Murdaugh's former firm -- Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED) -- hopes to identify where the "ill-gotten funds went and if any of it is hidden away."