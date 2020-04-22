Retirement Coffee Talk – How To Protect Your Money

“The following is sponsored content from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning”

The cornoavirus continues to have a major impact on the markets and the global economy. During this unprecedented time we are all taking health precautions and keeping a close eye on our finances. But when it comes to retirement planning, what should we be doing right now? Joining us every Wednesday morning, for your Retirement Coffee Talk is George Fossing.

Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning

864-309-8146