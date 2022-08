“The following is sponsored content from NorthStar Financial and Retirement Planning”

What will happen next in terms of the stock market? As investors wait to find out many retirees and pre-retirees are trying to make the most out of a complicated time. Joining us now for Retirement Coffee Talk are George Fossing and Zach Jenkins from NorthStar Financial and Retirement Planning.

NorthStar Financial and Retirement Planning

864-309-8146