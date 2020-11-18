Retirement Coffee Talk – Post Election Market Volatility

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


“The following is sponsored content from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning

As you prepare for a successful retirement, market volatility in the wake of the presidential election may be weighing on you. If you’re approaching retirement, what should you be considering to put yourself in the best position possible? Joining us every Wednesday morning, for your Retirement Coffee Talk are George Fossing and Zach Jenkins from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning.

Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning
864-309-8146

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs