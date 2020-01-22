Closings and Delays
Retirement Coffee Talk – Preparing For A Bear Market

Thankfully, we’re still sitting pretty strong in this bull market, but think back to 2008’s bear market and how detrimental that was to retirement portfolios. So many retirees took a devastating hit. What would it look like if we went through something like that again? Are you and your retirement portfolio prepared? Joining us every Wednesday morning for your Retirement Coffee Talk is George Fossing and Zack Jenkins of Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning.

Portfolio Stress Test & Consultation
