“The following is sponsored content from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning”



It’s the one thing we all have in common when it comes to retirement: social security. But what’s the best age to claim your benefits and will social security even be available when you go to draw from it? Joining us on Wednesday mornings, for your Retirement Coffee Talk is Zach Jenkins, an advisor with Nortstar Financial and Retirement Planning



Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning

864-309-8146