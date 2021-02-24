Retirement Coffee Talk – Spending Mode

If you’ve spent years saving for retirement once you do retire it can be challenging to shift into spending mode! So, once you’ve received your last paycheck from the office, how do you start spending without the fear of running out of money creeping in? Joining us every Wednesday morning, for your Retirement Coffee Talk are George Fossing and Zach Jenkins from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning.


