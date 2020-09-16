Retirement Coffee Talk – The Magic Number

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning

Many Americans believe the magic number for a successful retirement is one million dollars! How did that number get into so many people’s heads and is this really the right number to be chasing? Joining us every Wednesday morning, for your Retirement Coffee Talk are George Fossing and Zach Jenkins from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning.


Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning
Special Offer
Retirement Report
864-309-8146

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs