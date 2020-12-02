Retirement Coffee Talk – Year-End Checklist

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


“The following is sponsored content from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning

20-20 has been quite the year and while it may have seemed like it would never end 20-21 is now quickly approaching. So, when it comes to your finances, what should your year-end checklist look like? Today we’re talking about a few things you should consider doing before we put this year behind us. Joining us every Wednesday morning, for your Retirement Coffee Talk are George Fossing and Zach Jenkins from Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning.


Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning
864-309-8146

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs