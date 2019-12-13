Rich DeMarco and Pete Medhurst Discuss Army vs Navy Game with Megan Heidlberg

One of the most anticipated college football revered and storied rivalries takes place on Saturday, Dec. 14, as CBS broadcasts live the Army Black Knights taking on the Navy Midshipmen for the 120th time, from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, starting at 3pm ET.

The annual Army-Navy Game is the last regular season matchup in college football. While Navy leads the series 60-52-7, Army will battle for a fourth consecutive win, having broken Navy’s 14-game winning streak – the longest for either side – in 2016. In addition, Army will try to hold onto the Commander-in-Chief trophy for yet another year.

Megan Heidlberg sits down with Play-By-Play Broadcasters Rich DeMarco (Army) and Pete Medhurst (Navy) to discuss the game, the history of the game and what we can expect this year.