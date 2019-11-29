Roper Music Guitar Giveaway

Military Veterans of World War II, Korea, even now our Vietnam era Veterans are now senior citizens and find themselves in hospice care. It's a difficult time, but the bond among Veterans is special. The Veteran's Last Patrol, an organization of military veterans, "reports for duty" and visits their fellow Veterans in hospice. They join us today to tell us how anyone can help by sending letters and cards to Vets in Hospice during the holidays.

veteranlastpatrol.org 864-580-8005