Sanders Home Comfort Solutions and Rebuild Upstate Team Up to Give Back this Holiday Season

Rebuild Upstate and Sanders Home Comfort Solutions team up and help a local man in need of heat this winter.

ABOUT REBUILD UPSTATE –
Rebuild Upstate exists to repair homes of our low-income neighbors to make homes safer, healthier, and more livable. Rebuild Upstate engages with community partners to provide funding and volunteer support for home repair. The idea is simple: if you protect the home, you protect the homeowner inside it. The best home for a homeowner at-risk in the affordable housing crisis is the home they already own. We envision an Upstate where everyone has the opportunity to live a life of dignity in a safe home environment in order to maintain and foster strong, sustainable communities. For More Information – Rebuildupstate.org 864-603-2708

ABOUT SANDERS HOME COMFORT SOLUTIONS – Sanders has been serving HVAC clients in the Upstate area for over 68 years. We are a growing company serving residential, light commercial, and the rental
communities in our area. We strive to be “Your indoor air-quality expert”.
Sanders Home Comfort Solutions is interested in serving our local community
by always looking for opportunities to give back. For More Information – sandersheatcool.com 864-288-7676

