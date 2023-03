Sandy Furnell, a journalist with a passion for inspiring stories, is the author of Isabelle’s Invisible Neighbor, a new children’s book about homelessness. She has served for a decade at Miracle Hill Ministries and we are going to talk to her about how this experience prompted her to share this story. We are also joined by Minda Sheldon the director of Miracle Hill’s Shepard’s Gate.

miraclehill.org

https://miraclehill.org/isabellesinvisibleneighbor/