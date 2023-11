We’re just weeks away from the holidays and that means shopping for your loved ones is ramping up to find those perfect gifts! We’ve got a one-stop-shop that’ll help you check several people off your list: the Junior League of Spartanburg’s Santa Shoppe!

November 3-5 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Nov 3: 9-6 pm

Nov 4: 9-6 pm

Nov 5: 12-5 pm