SCC Economic Visionaries Sponsors Awarding Scholarships To SCC Students

SCC Economic Visionaries was an exciting way to showcase and celebrate the companies making a significant impact in the Upstate of South Carolina. Due to COVID-19 the SCC Foundation Board of Directors and new SCC President, Dr. Michael Mikota, have decided not to host Economic Visionaries in 2021. In lieu of the event, sponsorship dollars will fund an annual scholarship in your company’s name to a deserving student(s) and be awarded in Spring 2021. Jamarcus Gaston sat down with a scholarship recipient to find out what this scholarship provided by SCC Foundation and Timken means to him.

