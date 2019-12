SCC is hosting the Spartanburg Community College Economic Visionaries Event. This premier event celebrates businesses and industries that make a significant economic impact across the Upstate of South Carolina. This morning, we have Bea Walters Smith and Dave Edwards here to tell us more.

Sponsorship are available and award applications are being accepted thru January 31, 2020. On-line www.sccsc.edu/economicvisionaries or 864-592-4448.