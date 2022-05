An event honoring women who serve is coming up in June and we are happy to be joined by Heather Durant-McEady, the SCDVA Women Veterans’ Coordinator, to talk about the Women Veterans’ Summit.



South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs 2nd Annual Women Veterans’ Innovation Summit will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm.



scdva.sc.gov