

“The following is sponsored content from Ecolab Science Certified”

When going back to school, families are too busy to worry whether or not the places they frequent are implementing the latest cleaning practices. That’s why we are talking today with the award-winning TV host Tregaye who is teaming up with Eco-lab to show people how they can make informed decisions about which places they choose to visit and why they can count on a scientific clean.

Chef Tregaye is the host of OWN Network’s Tregaye’s Way, and is the season 12 winner of Food Network Star. Her new cookbook is called ‘Kitchen Conversations’.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: ScienceCertified.com