senior moments

A Senior Moment – Preventive Screenings

Senior Moments
Posted: / Updated:


Do you know the best medicine? Being proactive.

All adults over 50 years old should talk to their doctor about screening for colorectal cancer. In addition, women over 50 years old should receive regular screening for breast cancer.

The key to fighting breast & colorectal cancer is early detection – and waiting for symptoms is waiting too long.

Visit Partners in Primary Care today to discuss which comprehensive screenings you might need and to learn more about Senior-Focused Primary Care.

Visit PartnersInPrimaryCare.com/upstate-sc to get started.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store