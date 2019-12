The holidays are coming, and that means family, friends…and food.

We know it’s easy to get carried away this time of year, but it’s important to watch your sugar and salt intake.

Aging slows down your metabolism, so try to keep your plate balanced with lean proteins, vegetables and whole grains.

And if you indulge in a little dessert, keep it small and skip having seconds.

