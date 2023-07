“The following is sponsored content from Shriners Children’s Greenville”

The traditional “Season of giving” is months away and a fun summer trip is top of mind for most Americans; however, for charitable organizations, the need for donations never goes on vacation. Shriners Children’s Greenville Director of Philanthropy Paul Finelli is here to talk more about this “summer slide” and how you can help.

ShrinersGreenville.Org