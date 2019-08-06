Sign Up For Pearls and Pups

Does your dog want to walk the runway? If you’re looking for a way to show off your furry best friend while contributing to a great cause you need to sign up for Pearls and Pups!

Just style your pup with your finest pearls, then enter their picture for a chance to win two tickets to Bon Secours St. Francis Health System’s Pearls and Pumps fundraiser in October.

You only have until August 15th to register your pup so do that now. Pearls and Pumps is a great event, hosted by Megan Heidlberg, that benefits the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health.

You can find all the info right here!!
https://my.360photocontest.com/2019pearlsnpups

