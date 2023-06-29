

“The following is sponsored content from Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Lundbeck”

June marks National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, which provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of brain health and help raise awareness for a disease that affects millions of Americans nationwide.

An estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s dementia, and of that population, almost half or more will develop agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia.

While many are aware of what Alzheimer’s disease is, they may not be as familiar with the signs and symptoms of agitation, which is critical to maintaining an effective treatment plan. Dr. George Grossberg is joining us today to provide key insights on this complex condition.

www.ManagingAgitationInAlz.com