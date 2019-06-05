Simpsonville families raising thousands for childhood cancer research

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Wedneday, starting Friday, June 7th, five families will be working to raise $2,000 for childhood cancer research.

The old saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” is literally what five families are doing this coming weekend.

Elliott Bradley, Peyton Gesing, Joshua Gregory, David Spracher, and Jack Williams, also known as the 5 Fighters, are running a lemonade stand to raise funds for an entire week of childhood cancer research.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation found only 4% of federal government cancer research funding actually goes to pediatric cancer research. Additionally, fewer than 10 drugs have been developed for use in children with cancer.

Erica Williams, David Williams’ mother, said there’s not enough funding and unfortunately cancer is a reality for children. So, it’s time we stepped up our efforts to combat it.

“We just want better treatment for our kids. There’s lots of kids around here that have cancer or have had cancer. Our kids are just five of those many kids, and so we’ve got together and decided to have a lemonade stand,” Jami Gregory said.

Gregory, Joshua Gregory’s mother, said this is their fifth year hosting the lemonade stand. Each year, the group makes their goal of at least $2,000 dollars, but the hope is always to give more.

The families said no donation is too small or too big, since 100% of the money goes directly to fund childhood cancer research.

The 5 Fighters Lemonade Stand runs: June 7th – 9th, from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at the Marble Slab / Great American Cookie Company in Simpsonville, SC

For more information on the 5 Fighters Lemonade Stand or to donate to their event, click here.