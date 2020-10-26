Small Businesses During The Holidays



“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”

The holiday shopping season will be different than any year before. for many of our community’s small businesses, the holidays can be a make it or break it moment. Given small businesses this year have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, the stakes are even higher. Facebook knows that small businesses are vital to a thriving local economy. That’s why the company has invested over $1 billion to help small businesses stay open during covid. There is a lot we as consumers can do to help our local mainstreet. With us today is money expert Stephanie O’Connell who is here to talk about how you can support small businesses this holiday season and for small businesses out there, Stephanie has some tips for you to prepare for the busy shopping season.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

FACEBOOK.COM/SEASONOFSUPPORT

FOR MORE INFORMATION

FACEBOOK.COM/BUSINESSES_NEARBY