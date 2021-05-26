Sneak Peek Performance from Dray Summer Soundtrax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Department of Education will hold a statewide briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccine rollout efforts.

Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director and Molly Spearman, South Carolina Superintendent of Education will speak at 2 p.m.