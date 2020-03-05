SoCon Basketball Championships This Weekend In Asheville

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”

Looking for a fun and exciting weekend! Head to Asheville for the Ingles SoCon Tournament! The 2020 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships are coming this weekend to Asheville. Melissa from Ingles is excited to share what they have planned to not only provide you with the best mid-major college hoops, but also the Ingles Fan Experience that features live music from Joe Lasher, games, pep rallies, and more.

SoConSports.com

Ingles-Markets.com