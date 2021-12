SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -- Now is a busy time to be traveling. AAA projects north of 100 million Americans could travel for winter holidays. The auto group expects the majority of the 1.7 million South Carolinians traveling to do so on the road.

“That doesn’t mean that these numbers won’t be lower," AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said. "People could decide at the last minute to cancel their trip because they’re not comfortable. A lot of people have travel insurance, that in fact allows them to cancel at any time."