It’s rodeo time in Clemson! Next weekend starting on Thursday night, South Carolina High School Rodeo will hold their finals. Here with us today is Lori Peyton the National Director of SCHSRA and some of the cowboy and cowgirls from the association are here to tell us more.

schsrodeo.org

State Finals Championship Rodeo

May 26-28th T. Ed Garrison Arena, Clemson