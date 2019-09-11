Southern Home & Garden Show 2019

The largest of its kind in South Carolina, the Southern Home & Garden Show features more than 100 professional home improvement product and service providers. From landscaping to light fixtures, fences to fireplaces. Whether your looking to polish off a punch list or start on that forever home, homeowners have trusted the Southern Home & Garden Show for more than 55 years.

Upcoming event – Southern Home and Garden Show

The Southern Home & Garden Show will be held at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22.

Show Hours:

Friday & Saturday – 10 AM – 7 PM

Sunday – 12 PM – 5 PM

Tickets:

• Purchased at the door

• Credit cards accepted

• $7 for adults

• $5 for seniors (55 and older)

• Children under 12 are free

Presented by Approved Professional Builder, and produced by the Home Builders Association of Greenville, the Southern Home & Garden Show is the largest and most popular home and garden event in South Carolina.