

“Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical” may have closed in New York, but Anna, Elsa and friends are making their very first debut on a high school stage right here in the Upstate! Spartanburg High School won a nationwide competition to become South Carolina’s only school to win the rights to produce the full Broadway version of Frozen. We have a sneak peak of the production. We are joined by Dr. Terry Pruitt, Kim Colon and some of the students from the production.

