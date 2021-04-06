

The 4K class at Kids First Child Development Center learned how to help others and create a better community! The 4K class collected donations for the Spartanburg Opportunity Center (location where homeless and nearly homeless can receive basic and expanded needs, services and resources giving them an opportunity to succeed. Michael and Savannah Carter know first hand the power that addiction has over people and their families, but they are a success story thanks to the Opportunity Center. We have them and Savannah’s mom here with us this morning to tell their story.

Spartanburg Opportunity Center Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Spartanburg-Opportunity-Center-100244318528455

If you are able, please consider donating some of the following items to the Spartanburg Opportunity Center: