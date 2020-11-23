Spice Up Dinner

Are you cooking Thanksgiving dinner this week? Megan sits down with Ni’Kesia Pannell to get some ideas to help you spice it all up!

–America’s best value meal kit with options for two to four people starting at $4.99 per meal:

EveryPlate: https://www.everyplate.com/

–4-in-1 multi-oven that serves as a microwave, broiler, air fryer and convection oven:

SideChefxPanasonic HomeChef Multi-Oven: https://shop.panasonic.com/microwave-and-kitchen/microwave-ovens/countertop-microwave-ovens/NN-CD87KS.html#start=1&cgid=microwave-ovens

–Low calorie, low sugar canned mimosas: Ohza Mimosas: https://ohzamimosas.com/

–Stylish bib and smock combo to help keep your kids clean: KidDazzle: https://www.amazon.com/KidDazzle-Precious-Pearls-Sleeved-KidCover/dp/B08GNXCP7Y/ref=pd_lpo_75_t_0/130-6590399-2576951?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B08GNXCP7Y&pd_rd_r=80ac7fb0-2054-4e5d-a00f-eee091465271&pd_rd_w=8M07Y&pd_rd_wg=BNo1r&pf_rd_p=7b36d496-f366-4631-94d3-61b87b52511b&pf_rd_r=YFQ1BZ9JSRFYZQSRR3ZD&psc=1&refRID=YFQ1BZ9JSRFYZQSRR3ZD