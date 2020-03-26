It’s spring! Which means it’s time to do our annual spring cleaning around the house. Now many of us are finding ourselves with plenty of extra time on our hands to squeeze in a project or two. Taryn Scher is here this morning to help!

For those of us with kids:

Plum Print takes your stacks of creative clutter and turns them all into a custom coffee table book. The average child produces 800 pieces of artwork by the end of elementary school alone. Plum Print- which is based right up the road in Asheville- makes it super easy for you. They send you an empty box: You fill it with your child’s artwork- or other items like newspaper clippings, sports trophies, old photos, family recipes, old letters, you name it. They digitize it all and turn it into a gorgeous coffee table book that you can treasure forever. And if you’re still on the fence about tossing it all- you can request to have everything returned too. Prices range depending on how many pieces of art you send in. plumprint.com.

Speaking of our kids, many of us all have a secret box- a box of baby clothing that we just can’t bear to get rid of; maybe it’s the outfit they wore home from the hospital, or for their first birthday…. But we’re hanging onto boxes of clothing that are just leading to more clutter. The Memory Bear Gift Kit from The Patchwork Bear a great way to part with the clothes, but keep the memory. You send in your kids clothing- they tell you exactly how many items based on size and they create a bear out of the clothing- https://thepatchworkbear.com/collections/patchwork-bears

One other thing about kids- toy creep is real. And mamas with young kids have probably already lost the battle these past 2 weeks with total toy takeover. Creative QT has a couple of great options for containing the mess.

SlideAway by Creative QT is a toy basket that doubles as a play area for sorting toys and a storage container to keep toys hidden while they aren’t in use. Pour toys like Legos, small doll accessories and cars right onto the playmat where they stay corralled in a play area with a surrounding lip. When the kids are done playing, a just pull the built-in handles will “slide away” the toys right back into the attached basket making clean up a breeze. Play all day, then SlideAway https://creativeqt.com/products/slideaway-toy-storage-basket-and-play-mat-heather-grey

SlideAway On the Go– a few weeks ago I was in the airport with my kids thinking I wish I had an area they could just sit in contained, playing with their toys. The On the Go version of the SlideAway is the perfect solution: https://creativeqt.com/products/slideaway-on-the-go-toy-storage-bag-and-play-mat-grey-white-striped

My kids have a few million stuffed animals and it’s to the point where they literally can’t even fit in their own beds anymore. Stuff ‘n Sit is a canvas ottoman that stores stuffed animals while creating a comfy seat You literally just stuff as many plush toys in the bag as you can and now you’ve got a comfy seat and a clean room: https://creativeqt.com/collections/stuffed-animal-storage-bean-bag

For many of us another danger zone is our car. Stuff just seems to pile up- and for me it seems like I always have trash in my car/no where to put it. Apparently I’m not alone and that’s where Tossits Car Garbage Bags come into play. Simply hang Tossits on the back of a headrest and fill with trash as needed. When the bag is full, rip it off the pack, securely seal it by removing the adhesive strip. They are leak-proof and smell-proof – made from recycled material- and come with 10 bags in each set. ($15.99 for a 3 pack). https://www.tossits.com/

The Car Cache Car Handbag Holder is a literal hammock for your purse that sits between the front seats behind the center console – take your purse or bag and throw it on the Car Cache, because of the weight of it, it stays in place – Car Cache also has a pocket to hold things like umbrellas and smaller items like gloves, sunglasses etc. No more bag falling over on seats, or spilling out all over your floor. It took me about 10 seconds to install/super easy. $19.99 on Amazon https://getcarcache.com/

For your general storage & decluttering:

Clevermade products:

Collapsible CleverCrates come in a variety of sizes and colors. When not being used, the crate folds down to 2.25″ which can be stored in an efficient space and has weight capacity of up to 75 pounds. I also love these for laundry- https://www.clevermade.com/collections/collapsible-crates

Stack & Store Collapsible Soft Storage Box – $19.99

Storing things has never been more efficient. The Stack & Store boxes are perfect for seasonal, closet, office, or garage storage. They have a top and side zipper for dual access and built-in handles that allow for quick and easy toting..

I don’t know about you but water bottles and travel coffee tumblers have taken over my house. Youcopia recognizes this problem and created the UPSPACE Bottle Organizer. Created by a woman, it’s a 3 shelf horizontal organizer to help save space and struggle: https://youcopia.com/

Lastly, writing it down remains the best way to get and stay organized. The STIL 2020 Planner is equal parts goal-setting and daily productivity, helping you keep those hectic days in check. Designed to seamlessly manage your personal and professional life, it includes inspirational quotes and even an expense tracker to help stay on top of your finances. https://stilclassics.com/products/design-love-planner?variant=16912637034594