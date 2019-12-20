Star Of The Year Honor

It’s been another great area high school football season as two teams brought home state championships. This is also the day we present our Star of the Year, an honor that annually goes to the top player as voted on by a panel of coaches. Well, the fact that Wren and Chapman both won state crowns certainly had an impact on how things played out with the award. 7 Sports Director Pete Yanity is in studio with more.

Then, we love our sponsors and we thank you Ingles for this sponsorship. Jamarcus Gaston sits down with Timothy Barrett from Ingles to tell us what else they have coming soon in sports!