Pond Landing Amphitheatre on Lake Hartwell in Anderson. The RPM Theatre Company (Regional Production Members Theatre Company) inaugural show, “A Star Spangled Spectacular” , opens July 15th and runs the 16th, 22nd and 23rd. A portion of proceeds will go to the Anderson chapter of Vets Helping Vets.

For More Information – rpmtheatreco.com or (770)490-5510