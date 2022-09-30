

“The following is sponsored content from Stewart Family Dentistry”

Did you know a third of our population is afraid of going to the dentist? It’s a fact and it even has a name, dental phobia. Fortunately all fears are put to ease at Stewart Family Dentistry. Patients come from the Carolinas and Georgia to see Dr. Bill Stewart and his son Dr. William Stewart. And there’s a reason they continue to have a 5 star rating among their patients. They join us today and show us why it’s so important to help patients get the smile they deserve.

stewartfamilydentistrysc.com

864-583-0793