Stories Of The Upstate – Meet Charles Hedgepath

Tammy Jones

Each month Stories Of The Upstate Podcast gives listeners a full free unplugged concert featuring 3 to 6 different local singer-songwriters with their original songs and we get to visit with Charles Hedgepath, who is the musical director for the Downtown Jam.

Each month we have a full unplugged free concert for anyone with a smartphone or a computer with speakers called The Downtown Jam™.  Your Carolina visitors can get it anywhere they get their podcasts or by going directly to GreatUpstate.com.

Our concert is free on anyone’s smartphone.  Just subscribe (also free) to Stories Of The Upstate Podcast anywhere you get your podcasts or go directly to GreatUpstate.com and get it all.  There is a new concert on the second Wednesday of each month.

